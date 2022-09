AMN

The second T20 match between India and Australia will be played tomorrow at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The match will start at 7 PM (Indian Standard Time). In the series opener, Australia humbled India by four wickets at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 209 runs, Australia made 211 runs for the loss of six wickets in the 19.2 overs