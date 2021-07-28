2nd T20 International between hosts Sri Lanka & India postponed

The second T20 International Cricket between hosts Sri Lanka and India, due to be played today, has been postponed by a day after India all rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game.
According to a BCCI release, following the Rapid Antigen tests conducted, Pandya returned a positive result with eight other team members identified as close contacts.
Consequently, the entire Indian contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.
The two remaining games in the series will now be played back to back on tomorrow and day after, provided the players return negative in the RT-PCR tests.