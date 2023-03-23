इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2023 04:57:37      انڈین آواز
2nd Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting to conclude in Udaipur today

The 2nd Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting will conclude in Udaipur, Rajasthan today.

G20 workshop on enabling finance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was organized on the second day of the 2nd G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting yesterday.

The workshop had three sessions focussing on existing approaches to finance SDGs as well as identifying new methods to mobilise greater finance for SDGs.

Session one titled “Developing an Analytical Framework for Enabling Finance of Select SDGs” was moderated by Dr Ma Jun, Founder and President, the Institute of Finance and Sustainability.

Session two on “Social impact financial instruments” was moderated by Eila Kreivi, Chief Sustainable Finance Advisor at, European Investment Bank.

Session three on “Reporting and data on nature-related financial information” was moderated by Ms Annabelle Trinidad, Senior Technical Advisor, Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN).

Senior officials from International organisations, founders and CEOs of companies, academicians, as well as policymakers and banking professionals were panellists in the workshop.

The workshop presented the views and experiences of a wide range of stakeholders, including the public sector, private sector, and academia, on the use of social impact investing as a tool for channelling finance towards social SDGs and measures to improve nature-related financial information in the future.

The outcomes of this workshop will contribute to building an understanding among G20 members and strengthen policy and other recommendations for actions to achieve SDGs.

The workshop was attended in person by delegates from G20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 14 international organisations. Many delegates joined the workshop virtually.

