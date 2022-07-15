2nd ODI: England beat India by 100 runs, level three-match series 1-1

India suffered a 100-run defeat against England in the Second One-Day International of the three-match series at Lords in London last night.

Put in to bat first, the hosts were all out for 246 runs in 49 overs. Moeen Ali with 47 runs was the top scorer for England while David Willey contributed 41 runs. For India, spinner Yajubendra Chahal claimed four wickets for only 47 runs. This is the best bowling record by an Indian bowler at Lords.

Chasing the victory target, the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs. Reece Topley scalped six wickets for 24 runs, which is the best bowling figure by an English bowler in ODIs. He was adjudged the man of the match.

With this win, England levelled the three-match series 1-1 ahead of the final game in Manchester on Sunday.

In their opening One-Day International, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team thrashed England by ten wickets at the Oval in London on Tuesday.

Indian team has already won the 3-match T-20 series against England 2-1