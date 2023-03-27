2nd meeting of Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group all set to begin on Monday

AMN

The second meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group is all set to begin at Gandhinagar in Gujarat tomorrow. Representatives from more than 30 countries and several international organizations will take part in the event.

The three-day meeting will focus on three priority areas such as arresting land degradation, Encouraging resource efficiency in a circular economy, and promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy.

Addressing a press conference at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Joint Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Nilesh Sah said that special emphasis will be given to water resource management during the meeting.

On the first day of the meeting, the G 20 countries will showcase their best practices in Water Resource Management. The delegates will be taken on an excursion to the ancient stepwell Adalaj ni Vav, Sabarmati Siphon structure and Sabarmati Escape.