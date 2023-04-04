2nd G20 Employment Working Group Meeting held in Guwahati

AMN

On Day 2 of the 2nd Employment Working Group Meeting of the G20 in Guwahati, delegates today discussed Draft Ministerial Declaration of Part 1 & 2 and Gig & Platform Economy and Social Protection part 1 & 2.

Tomorrow, on the concluding day, sessions will be held on “Sustainable Financing of Social Protection” and “Addressing Global Skill Gaps”.

A total of 74 delegates from member countries, guest countries and international organizations have participated in the three-day long event.

Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Government of India, is the nodal ministry for the Employment Working Group under the Indian presidency of G20.