2nd Employment Working Group meeting of G20 begins in Guwahati, to discuss issues of labour and employment

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mr. Rameshwar Teli called upon the G20 countries to move deliberations further and translate them into clear strategies for EWG’s three priority areas. Addressing Global Skill Gaps, Gig and Platform Economy and Sustainable Financing of Social Security.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2nd Employment Working Group(EWG) meeting in Guwahati, Assam today he commended the remarkable progress achieved during the 1st EWG meet held in Jodhpur this February. He said the collective efforts of the G20 delegates, knowledge partners and guests have laid a solid foundation for EWG’s three priority areas and inputs towards these priority areas as seen in the first meeting are a testament to commitment towards building a better world for all.

Mr. Teli said deliberations will be taken forward by the respective ministries in their countries post the formulation of the ministerial communique. He said the communique is key to defining the future direction of the global economy through its eventual implementation in the G20 nations. He said moving towards tangible outcomes on the key priority areas needs collective and constructive dialogue. He said G20 nations must carry these discussions with utmost care and responsibility, globally, and public policy needs to be designed in a way that it reaches the vulnerable, the most disadvantaged and the poor first, so that they can be brought into the mainstream within reasonable timeframes.

Minister of Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, and Welfare of Minorities, Assam Government Mr. Chandra Mohan Patowary also addressed the gathering. A compilation of essays by students addressing labour issues as a part of Jan Bhagidari in G20 was also unveiled at the event.

Earlier in the day, briefing the media persons ahead of the inaugural session of the Employment Working Group meeting, Arti Ahuja, Secretary, of the Ministry of Labour and Employment said that EWG has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced and job-rich growth for all.

A total of 74 delegates from member countries, guest countries and international organisations participated in this three-day-long event.

Today, the meeting focused on Finance Track, Digital Economy Working Group, Education Working Group and activities and accomplishments of entrepreneurship research centre on G20 economies. A yoga session was also arranged for delegates today on the sideline of the meeting.

Tomorrow, the second day of the meeting, the sessions will be held on Draft Ministerial Declaration and Gig & Platform Economy and Social Protection.

Sessions on “Sustainable Financing of Social Protection” and “Addressing Global Skill Gaps” will be held on a concluding day on Wednesday.

Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Government of India is the nodal ministry for Employment Working Group under the Indian presidency of G20.