299 new confirmed cases of Corona virus reported in Delhi

AMN

A total of 299 new confirmed cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Delhi during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over six lakh 32 thousand. Delhi Government said that more than six lakh 18 thousand people affected with Corona virus have been cured so far.

In the last 24 hours, 397 people have recovered and six deaths were reported in the city taking the toll to ten thousand 738. Presently, the total number of active cases in the national capital is two thousand 691.