2973 people vaccinated in Uttarakhand

AMN

Two thousand nine hundred seventy-three people were vaccinated in 43 vaccine sessions held in different parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday. The chief operations officer (COO) of the state Covid-19 control room, Dr. Abhishek Tripathi said that 28 thousand 7 hundred 91 people have been vaccinated in 451 vaccine sessions in the state so far.

Meanwhile, 82 fresh cases of the disease were reported in the state. The authorities discharged 167 patients from different hospitals of the state following their recovery on Saturday. A total of 91 thousand 8 hundred 80 patients have recovered from the disease in the State and the recovery percentage is now at 95.64.