27 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

AMN

27 Maoists have surrendered in Dantewada district in tribal Bastar division of Chhattisgarh. Five of these rebels carried rewards on their head. These Maoists surrendered at Barsoor Police station before senior officials of district police yesterday.

The surrendered Maoists were inspired by the ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign being carried out by the police in the district. ‘Lon Varratu’ means ‘Return Home’ in local tribal dialect Gondi. So far more than 170 Maoists have surrendered under ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign.