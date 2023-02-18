इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 12:13:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

260th Nepal Army day: President Bhandari lauds contribution of Nepal Army in establishing world peace

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Nepal celebrated 260th Nepali Army day on Saturday with President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari lauding the contribution of Nepal Army in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities efficiently in the country and also contributing to world peace. The President as Supreme commander-in-chief of the Nepal Army also praised the role played by the army in the successful completion of the recently held three levels of elections in the country. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed his gratitude for the sacrifice, dedication and support of the Nepal Army in the service of the country and the people.

Today, the Nepali Army is celebrating its foundation day with a variety of programs across the country. On the occasion, reflecting the strong & unique ties between Armies of India & Nepal, 4 Ex-Chief Of the Army Staff of Indian Army & Honorary Generals of Nepali Army, Gen V N Sharma , Gen J J Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor & Gen Dalbir Suhag participated in the celebrations at Tundikhel in Kathmandu. The Indian Army band from 11 Gorkha Rifles participated in the celebrations for the first time mesmerising the audience with a scintillating display.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

! پاکستان: ایک فضول خرچی والا ملک

ٹی این نائننکیا یہ پاکستان کے طویل المدتی زوال کا ایک اہم لمح ...

ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ایرو انڈیا شو، بینگلورو میں شاندار فضائی کرتب کے ساتھ ختم ہوگیا

T ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ائیرو انڈیا شو آج شام بنگلورو میں حیرت ا ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلہ : قیامت کا سماں..آنکھوں دیکھا حال

افتخار گیلانی اپنے جرنلز م کے کیریئر کے دوران میں نے تین شد ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart