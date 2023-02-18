260th Nepal Army day: President Bhandari lauds contribution of Nepal Army in establishing world peace

AMN

Nepal celebrated 260th Nepali Army day on Saturday with President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari lauding the contribution of Nepal Army in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities efficiently in the country and also contributing to world peace. The President as Supreme commander-in-chief of the Nepal Army also praised the role played by the army in the successful completion of the recently held three levels of elections in the country. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed his gratitude for the sacrifice, dedication and support of the Nepal Army in the service of the country and the people.

Today, the Nepali Army is celebrating its foundation day with a variety of programs across the country. On the occasion, reflecting the strong & unique ties between Armies of India & Nepal, 4 Ex-Chief Of the Army Staff of Indian Army & Honorary Generals of Nepali Army, Gen V N Sharma , Gen J J Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor & Gen Dalbir Suhag participated in the celebrations at Tundikhel in Kathmandu. The Indian Army band from 11 Gorkha Rifles participated in the celebrations for the first time mesmerising the audience with a scintillating display.