26 bus passengers charred to death after the bus catches fire in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

The accident took place at 1.26 am between Dusarbid and Sindkedraja when the driver of the private bus lost control of the wheel following a tyre burst.

CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh. Inquiry has been ordered into the private bus accident at Pimpalkuta in Buldhana district. The police is also recording the driver’s statement.

At least 26 people, including three children, were charred to death and seven others suffered injuries after a private travels bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

“A total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 26 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus,” said Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane.

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider at around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said. The bus turned turtle and caught fire.

Buldhana DM visits District hospital to meet those injured in bus accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway The Maharashtra government will bear the full cost of treatment of the injured in the bus accident that left 26 people dead.

There were 33 passengers in the bus, an official said, adding the eight passengers who survived were admitted to nearby hospital. Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.

Challenging task for police to identify victims

“As many as 26 passengers were charred to death and seven individuals survived the ordeal. The survivors escaped from the bus by breaking the glass panes,” police said, adding that due to severe burns suffered by the recovered bodies, identifying the victims has become challenging.