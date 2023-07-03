Wonderla Introduces an Exciting Offer: Enjoy a Thrilling discount on Online Tickets 

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 04:26:57      انڈین آواز
Bengaluru, 3rd July 2023: Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain is excited to announce a special offer that is sure to bring smiles and thrills to all adventure seekers. Wednesdays have become even more fun with an incredible deal where visitors can save 25% on their park entry tickets. This offer is available on the first 1000 tickets per park every Wednesday, so be sure to book your tickets early.
As part of this limited-time promotion, the flat 25% discount is exclusively applicable to online ticket purchases. The online platform provides a seamless experience, allowing visitors to plan their visit and book tickets at their convenience. The exclusive offer is valid only for online tickets across all three parks of Wonderla – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

Commenting on this, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director, of Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Wednesdays just got a lot more fun with this amazing discount, making it easier for everyone to experience the joy and excitement. This fantastic offer is a way to thank our loyal patrons and provide them with an opportunity to enjoy Wonderla at an unbeatable price”.

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through their online portal https://bookings.wonderla.com/.For further information visit https://www.wonderla.com/offers/save-25-on-wednesdays-at-wonderla-parks.html or call on: 

Bengaluru: +91 80372 30333, +91 80350 73966 
Hyderabad:  0841 4676333, +91 91000 63636 
Kochi: 0484-3514001, 75938 53107 

About Wonderla Holidays Ltd: 

Wonderla Holidays Limited is India’s largest and most popular amusement park operator. The company currently owns and operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and a resort at Bengaluru named ‘Wonderla Resort’. Many of its rides are custom made and imported from reputed international suppliers, making them unique in India. Wonderla parks have been visited by over 3.9 crores visitors since 2000 making them the most visited amusement parks in India. Wonderla is among the top ranked amusement parks in India and Asia.  

