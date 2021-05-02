25,219 new cases of Corona virus infection reported in Delhi

AMN

In the national capital Delhi, a total of 25 thousand 219 new confirmed cases of Corona virus infection were reported, during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to over 11 lakh 74 thousand.

Delhi Government said, over ten lakh people affected with Corona virus have been cured so far.

In the last 24 hours, 27 thousand 421 people recovered and four hundred 12 deaths were reported in the city. The death toll so far in the national capital stood at 16 thousand 559. Presently, the total number of active cases of in the national capital is 96 thousand 747.

More than 45 thousand 353 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours in Delhi. With this so far, more than 32 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.