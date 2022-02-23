FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2022 11:25:59      انڈین آواز

2500 MT of Indian wheat dispatched to Afghanistan via Pakistan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

An important milestone in India’s humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

By A Correspondent

The first shipment of 50 trucks carrying 2500 MT of wheat assistance from India to Afghanistan via Pakistan was flagged off Tuesday from Amritsar in Punjab. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and World Food Program Country Director Bishaw Parajuli, flagged off the convoy.

External Affairs Ministry said the shipment is part of the commitment made by the Government to supply 50 thousand MT of wheat for the people of Afghanistan. The wheat assistance will be delivered in multiple consignments and will be handed over to the United Nations World Food Program in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. India signed an agreement with the WFP for the distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.

The Ministry said India remains committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan. India has already supplied 5 lakh doses of COVAXIN, 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines, and 500 units of winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the World Health Organisation and the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

High Commissioner of Afghanistan in India Farid Mamundzay has reached here to receive the wheat for Afghanistan. While interacting with the media Farid Mamundzay said that whenever Afghanistan needed any help, India had helped Afghanistan as an elder brother. He said that now India is going to give 50 thousand metric tons of wheat, prior to it India has provided buses, medical help, and other articles and eatables for children. He said that Afghanistan is debted to India. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that in the future also India will extend help to Afghanistan if required.

Image

India decided to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by providing wheat following acute food insecurity being faced by the people of Afghanistan. FCI will deliver the wheat of Rabi Market Season 2020-21 in 50-kilogram jute bags. The sacks are double bagged for the preservation of the consignment from moisture and any infection. The shelf life of the wheat is minimum of one year from the date of dispatch. Each bag is stamped with the text: “Gift from the people of India to the people of Afghanistan” in English, Pashto, and Dari.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Spain Women’s Team in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches against India

AMN Bhubaneswar: The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the tw ...

Sukhjeet Singh only new face in  20-member Indian hockey team for matches against Spain 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising striker Sukhjeet Singh  will  make debut for the country  as he is th ...

Tvesa , Amandeep, Avani , Gaurika to join the action in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal  Singh Bedi Leading women golfers of the country including Tvesa Malik  Amandeep Drall Pranavi ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart