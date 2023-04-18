US: Two arrested for running covert station in New York city for China’s police force

WEB DESK

In the United States, two people have been arrested for allegedly running a covert station in New York city for China’s police force. It is said that the two men were using it as a base to track Chinese dissidents who were residing in the US.

According to the US Department of Justice, the duo destroyed evidence when confronted by the FBI. The two men are New York City residents and operated the illegal overseas police station in lower Manhattan, New York. The station was allegedly set up in February 2022, and is said to have been operated by Ministry of Public Security, Beijing.

In October 2022, the FBI conducted a judicially authorized search of the illegally run police station, wherein the agency’s agents interviewed the two people and seized their phones.