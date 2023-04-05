UP govt to set up Education Service Selection Commission for appointment of teachers

AMN

The UP government has decided to set up Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission for the recruitment of teachers in the state. In a review meeting yesterday, April 4, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave necessary guidelines regarding the setting up of the autonomous commission which will select teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical colleges in the state. The new commission will also conduct the UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam.

Currently, separate authorities, boards and commissions select these teachers. Reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in the state, Mr. Adityanath gave necessary guidelines regarding the formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Siksha Seva Chayan Ayog’ (Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission) as an integrated commission for the selection of candidates. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will be formed as a corporate and integrated body of teachers’ selection commissions. The commission will prove to be useful in ensuring a time-bound selection process, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline