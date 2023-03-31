इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 08:06:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Madrid Masters tournament: PV Sindhu to face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in final eight today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Madrid Masters Badminton-2023 tournament, the world No. 11 PV Sindhu, who beat Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Tokyo Olympics round of 16, will compete against Blichfeldt in the final eight today at 3:30 PM.

The past world champion currently leads the Danish shuttler 5-1 in their previous meetings. By defeating Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-14, 21-16 yesterday, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023.

After being eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Open this month, the Malaysian, Indian, and All England Opens, PV Sindhu will make her first showing in the quarterfinals of a tournament this year.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth, who slipped to 21st place in the latest badminton rankings, defeated compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-15, 21-12 to enter the men’s singles quarter-finals. Srikanth, seeded fifth in the tournament, will face top-seeded Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto next.

The Semifinals will take place on tomorrow while final on the 2nd of April.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مدھیہ پردیش کے شہر اِندور میں، ایک مندر کی چھت گِرجانے کے حادثے میں تیرہ افراد ہلاک

اندور کے، مہادیو جھولے لال مندر میں، ایک باﺅلی کی چھت گِر جا ...

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart