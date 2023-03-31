Madrid Masters tournament: PV Sindhu to face Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in final eight today

AMN

In Madrid Masters Badminton-2023 tournament, the world No. 11 PV Sindhu, who beat Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the Tokyo Olympics round of 16, will compete against Blichfeldt in the final eight today at 3:30 PM.

The past world champion currently leads the Danish shuttler 5-1 in their previous meetings. By defeating Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-14, 21-16 yesterday, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023.

After being eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Open this month, the Malaysian, Indian, and All England Opens, PV Sindhu will make her first showing in the quarterfinals of a tournament this year.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth, who slipped to 21st place in the latest badminton rankings, defeated compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-15, 21-12 to enter the men’s singles quarter-finals. Srikanth, seeded fifth in the tournament, will face top-seeded Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto next.

The Semifinals will take place on tomorrow while final on the 2nd of April.