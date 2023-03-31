इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 08:06:51      انڈین آواز
HM Amit Shah to be on day-long visit to Aizawl tomorrow

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram tomorrow. In this tour, Shri Shah will inaugurate the construction of Assam Rifles’ new battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang near Aizawl city and also lay the foundation of several projects.

According to the officials, with the inauguration of Assam Rifles’ new battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang, the long-standing demand of the people including the ruling Mizo National Front for shifting the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters presently located at Zodin in Aizawl city will be fulfilled.

Official sources said during this tour Shri Shah will also lay the foundation stone of six key development projects for the state.

These projects include laying the foundation of the Laldenga Cultural Centre, a smart city project, Aizawl Bypass roads and four roadway projects to provide connectivity and seamless traffic movement along different remote areas in Champhai and Mamit districts.

