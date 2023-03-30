Madhya Pradesh: Stepwell Roof Caves in Indore Temple; 8 killed

AMN

Eight people have been killed when the roof of the step well caved in at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore. According to eyewitnesses, due to Kanya pujan there were more women in the temple. During the Havan program, many devotees were sitting on the terrace of the stepwell. The roof caved in due to the over weight and many devotees fell into the water-filled stepwell. Women and children are also included in those who fell in the stepwell.

As soon as the incident was reported, Collector Ilaiah Raja TR, Commissioner Pawan Sharma reached the spot. The medical team of MY Hospital has rushed to the spot. The NDRF team is also engaged in relief and rescue work with the district administration. 19 have been rescued so far Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in contact with the district administration for relief and rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness on the mishap in Indore. The Prime Minister talked to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Chouhan and took update on the situation. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, the State government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. The Prime Minister prayed for the affected and their families.