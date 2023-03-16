Nikhat Zareen beats Anakhanim Ismayilova in 1st round of Women’s World Boxing Championships

AMN

India’s Nikhat Zareen started her title defence in style as the ace Indian boxer registered a stunning win over Anakhanim Ismayilova of Azerbaijan in the first round of the Women’s World Boxing Championships on Thursday in New Delhi.

Nikhat attacked from the start of the bout and never allowed her opponent to build any pressure on her. She started landing punches to which the Azerbaijan boxer had no answer. The referee soon had to stop the match and Nikhat was announced the winner by Referee Stopped Contest.

Nikhat will next face top seed, 2022 African champion Roumaysa Boualam, in the round of 32.