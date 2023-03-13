Gujarat govt signs 16 MoUs of worth Rs. 12,703 crores under ‘The Atmanirbhar Gujarat Schemes for Assistance to Industries’

AMN

Gujarat government signed 16 MoUs of worth 12,703 crore rupees in a single day today under ‘The Atmanirbhar Gujarat Schemes for Assistance to Industries’. MoUs which were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will create nearly 13 thousand 800 proposed employment opportunities in the State. State Industries Minister Balvant Sinh Rajput said, the State has signed 36 MoUs under the scheme with a proposed investment of 67 thousand 555 crore rupees.

The scheme was launched by the State government in October 2022 to support the industries in the State. As per the new MoUs, new industrial units will be set up in Dahej Industrial Colony, Sanand, Bharuch Jhagadia, Panoli, Bhimasar, Navsari, and Saykha Industrial Colony.