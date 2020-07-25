COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2020 01:51:54      انڈین آواز

24 vaccine candidates in human clinical trial stage, 150 vaccines in pre-clinical stages worldwide: WHO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Chief Scientist in World Health Organization Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has said that 24 vaccine candidates are in the human clinical trial stage and 150 vaccines are in the pre-clinical stages worldwide. She said, WHO has robust pipeline of potential COVID vaccine candidates and the more vaccine candidates will maximise the opportunities.

Dr Swaminathan said, three vaccine candidates are in the Phase-3 trial stage which are Oxford vaccine developed by Astrazeneca, mRNA-1273 by Moderna and the chinease vaccine. She said, vaccine development is lengthy and complex process which takes time, but harmonization at different level will fasten the process. She said, the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is very important in the vaccine development process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Chance for Indian hockey to regain glory at Tokyo Olympics: Harbinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Thrice hockey Olympic medallist,- a Gold and two-bronze- Harbinder Singh on F ...

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!