24% more wheat procured during current Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22

Staff Reporter

The Union Government has said that 24 per cent more wheat has been procured during the current Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22 in comparison to corresponding period of last year. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that a quantity of over 373.51 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of over 300 lakh tonnes.

It said, nearly 38.22 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing procurement operations with MSP value of over Rs 73,768 crore. It said, procurement of wheat in ongoing Rabi Marketing Season is continuing smoothly in the procuring States including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

The Ministry also added that based on the proposal from the states, approval was accorded for procurement of over 107 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 and Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the states. They include Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme.