24 hour curfew to be imposed in 10 villages of Maharashtra’s Pandharpur to contain Covid

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal today said that rise in fresh cases of Covid-19 is due to the doubling the tests. Meanwhile, a twenty four hour curfew is to be imposed in 10 villages of temple town Pandharpur from the midnight of 22nd till the midnight of 23rd February. The decision has been taken in view of the Magh Yatra in Pandharpur.

Mr. Chahal said that there is no need to worry. He said the situation is under control. As many as 823 new cases of novel coronavirus were recorded yesterday in Mumbai.

Apart from Mumbai, there has been a spike in cases in other parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana. The state government said that these eight districts have reported an average 8 per cent spike in new cases of coronavirus over the last week. Maharashtra yesterday reported 6,112 cases of Covid-19 and 44 deaths.

Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani said there is no consideration of lockdown in Mumbai. He also said that suburban train service will run as usual, adding that all the Covid-19 jumbo centres in the city are functional. He said out of the total 959 ventilator beds, 354 have been occupied, while remaining 605 are available for the needy.

Similarly, the BMC has more than 950 ICU beds available with them from the total one thousand five hundred and twenty eight beds. Apart from this, 300 marshals will be appointed to take action against passengers travelling without mask in suburban railways. The number of marshals will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with an aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

Also, passengers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory Institutional Quarantine. The municipal commissioner said that in comparison to June-July 2020, the spread of coronavirus in the city is still under control. He said, the Mumbai police are now being empowered to take action against unmasked citizens. The police can also act as marshals by imposing fines on the violators.