23rd Hornbill Festival: Stone-pulling ceremony held to commemorate Anglo-Naga peace treaty

As part of the ongoing 23rd Hornbill Festival 2022, a stone-pulling ceremony was held today at Mezoma village under Kohima District to commemorate 142 years of the Anglo-Naga peace treaty.

Thousands from the Angami tribes of Mezoma village took part in the stone-pulling ceremony held at Mezoma to commemorate 142 years of the Anglo-Naga Vitho peace treaty made on 27th March 1880 at Mezoma village.

Mr. T khatsü an elder from Mezoma village shares the significance of the stone-pulling

The stone-pulling ceremony is a practice of the Angami Naga tribe where a huge stone is pulled to a certain location to be erected as monoliths to commemorate any jubilant occasions.

