ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन के महिला सिंगल्स का खिताब बेलारूस की आर्यना सबालेंका ने अपने नाम किया

AMN
सबालेंका ने फाइनल में कज़ाकिस्तान की एलेना रायबकिना को 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 से हराकर यह जीत दर्ज की। आर्यना सबालेंका का यह पहला सिंगल्स ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब है
AMN
सबालेंका ने फाइनल में कज़ाकिस्तान की एलेना रायबकिना को 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 से हराकर यह जीत दर्ज की। आर्यना सबालेंका का यह पहला सिंगल्स ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब है
کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...
ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...
PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...
Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...
"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...
AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...
AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...
Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...
8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...
AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...