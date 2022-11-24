Gadkari approves 4-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of National Highway-148B

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved 4-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of National Highway-148B under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bhiwani and Hisar districts of Haryana with a budget of over one thousand three hundred Crore rupees. Mr. Gadkari said the project would provide fast movement and good inter-district connectivity in Haryana.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a release, the Minister expressed, the development of this section would also improve the overall efficiency of the long route traffic and freight movement. He said it would also ensure smooth and safe traffic flow as well as substantial reduction in travel time and reduced Vehicle Operating Cost. The Minister added that the project would give a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana that would give momentum to the overall economic development of the region.