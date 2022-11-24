FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2022 12:11:18      انڈین آواز

Gadkari approves 4-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of National Highway-148B

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved 4-Laning of Bhiwani-Hansi road section of National Highway-148B under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bhiwani and Hisar districts of Haryana with a budget of over one thousand three hundred Crore rupees. Mr. Gadkari said the project would provide fast movement and good inter-district connectivity in Haryana.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a release, the Minister expressed, the development of this section would also improve the overall efficiency of the long route traffic and freight movement. He said it would also ensure smooth and safe traffic flow as well as substantial reduction in travel time and reduced Vehicle Operating Cost. The Minister added that the project would give a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana that would give momentum to the overall economic development of the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart