Deepak, Vanshaj record facile wins at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

Asian youth medalists Deepak and Vanshaj chalked out impressive victories over their rivals maintaining India’s unbeaten run on the opening day of the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

 These two victories came after Vishwanath Suresh opened India’s campaign on a winning note .

 In 75kg bout Deepak pulverized his Albanian opponent Useid Nika as just over a minute   as Referee Stopped the contest and declared the Indian winner .

 In 63 kg bout, Vanshaj, also began in similar fashion and was in complete control against Uzbekistan’s Boltaev Shavkatjon . With the dominating display throughout the contest as he registered a resounding 5-0 win.

Haryana boys Vanshaj and Deepak had clinched gold and bronze medals respectively in the Asian Youth Boxing Championships, held in Jordan earlier this year.

 Lashu Yadav (70kg) and Pranjal Yadav (81kg) will play their round-of-16 matches against Poland’s Marta Czerwinska and Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva respectively, Preeti Dahiya (57kg) will take on Colombia’s Claudia Daniela in the Round-of-32.

In the men’s section, Ashish will face Iran’s Nima Bayati in round-of-32 whereas Harsh will be up against Hungary’s Levente Olah in the 60kg Round-of-64.

In the last edition of the championships India had bagged 11 medals, including eight gold. 
This year’s 25-member contingent consists of 13 men and 12 women pugilists.

