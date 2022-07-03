FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2022 03:59:51      انڈین آواز

Traffic Police issue advisory for tourists, yatries, truck movement in J&K

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN


Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for tourists, yatries and truck movement to inform about travel timings and travel restrictions for NH-44 during Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2022.

According to advisory issued by the IGP Traffic Police, J&K empty tankers and trucks upto 10 tyres shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu while as the loaded trucks upto 10 tyres including those loaded with fresh perishable items shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7 am to 4 pm, for the present, subject to the daily assessment by Traffic authorities.

The advisory further said the movement via NH-44 the trucks with more than 10 tyres shall ply via National Highway-44. Trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, it said.

It said the movement of Yatris/Tourists in Kashmir Valley other than via Yatra Convoys are advised to travel in the Kashmir Valley only between 7 am to 6 pm and must plan their travel so as to reach their destination within this time period.

In case the Yatries/Tourists fail to reach their destination within the stipulated time, i.e by 6 pm the security forces shall make such Yatries/Tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgement Centre the Advisory reads, the traffic advisory added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jamuna Boro among four Indian boxers in the finals of Elorda Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 July : On a day of mixed fortunes for the Indian pugilists, World Champ ...

BAI assures strict action against age-fudging

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rattled by massive age-fudging scandal which hit Yonex-Sunrise All India U-13 ...

India to field three teams at the 44th Chess Olympiad

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India will field three teams in the Open section after getting a last-minute ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart