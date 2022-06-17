AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra yesterday. Devotees can log on to Shrine Board’s website

www.jksasb.nic.in

for the booking of helicopter tickets for the Yatra.

Dedicating new online service to the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji, the Lt. Governor maintained that for the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the Yatra in a single day.

Earlier, helicopter services were operational for only two sectors, but now, the pilgrims can avail the services in four sectors (to & fro) viz. Srinagar to Neelgrath, Srinagar to Pahalgam, Neelgrath to Panchtarni and Pahalgam to Panchtarni, with total 11 helicopters to remain available for the passengers.

This facility is also available for devotees who want to travel only one way. The Yatra-2022 shall commence on 30th of June and culminate on 11th of August.