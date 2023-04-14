इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 07:16:52      انڈین آواز
221 candidates file nominations on first day for assembly election in Karnataka

AMN

The notification for the Assembly election in Karnataka was issued yesterday. On the first day 221 nominations were received by the Election Commission.

Among the filed nominations, 197 are from male candidates and 24 from female candidates. 27 BJP candidates filed their nominations yesterday, 26 Congress candidates, 12 JD (S), 10 AAP, one BSP, 100 nominations by other political parties and 45 nominations were received from the Independents. Prominent among those who filed nominations were BJP candidates Murugesh Nirani from Bilgi, Dr K Sudhakar from Chickballapur, Ramesh Jarkiholi from Gokak, CC Patil from Naragund, S T Somashekar from Yeshwantpur and V Sunil Kumar from Karkala. From the Congress party, Rudrappa Lamani from Haveri, Rajashekhar Patil from Humnabad, S S Mallikarjun from Davangere North, Roopakala from Kolar Gold Fields filed their nominations yesterday.

The last day to file nominations is April 20. The Indian National Congress has announced its candidates for 166 seats, BJP 212 and JD(S) has announced its candidates from 93 seats.

Due to Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi holiday, no nominations will be received today.

