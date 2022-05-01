Maharashtra celebrates 62nd foundation day

AMN

Maharashtra state’s 62nd Foundation day ‘Maharashtra Day’ is being celebrated with full enthusiasm in the State today. For last 2 years the ‘Maharashtra Day’ was celebrated amid restrictions imposed due to the Pandemic. But this year, as the situation is eased, State is celebrating its 62nd Foundation with full fervor.

In the morning Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid floral tribute at Hutatma Smarak, in the memory of martyrs who did supreme sacrifice for unified Maharashtra State. He is also participating in the Main State function at Shivaji Park in Dadar where Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari will hoist the National Flag.

Mr. Thackeray has congratulated the citizens of the state on this occasion. In the message, he said, State will continue on the growth path amid all the calamities and obstructions. It is a state of Shivaji Maharaj, It is a state where martyrs sacrifice their life.

We will not ignore their contribution and will take this state to new heights. He appealed, To stay away from the peoples who are trying to disturb communal harmony of the state. Together we will fight with them. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also congratulated citizens and said, No one will be able to disturb the unity of the state.

Various other functions are also being organised all over the state. In Nagpur, A Symbol of Military Heritage, Sitabuldi Fort will be open to general public. State Government’s Public Information Department has organised exhibitions all over the state to mark last 2 years achievements of State Government.

In 1960 on the same day, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed. The States Reorganisation Act, 1956, defined boundaries for states within India on the basis of languages.

Then Bombay had people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, kutchi and Konkani, which obviously did not work out. So the Sanyukt Maharastra Andolan started demanding a separate state.

The protest continued till 1960 when the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India’s Parliament and state of Maharashtra was formed along with Mumbai. The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960.