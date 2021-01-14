22 workers still trapped in gold mine in China’s Shandong Province

WEB DESK
There has been no contact with the 22 workers trapped underground in an under-construction gold mine in Qixia city in East China’s Shandong Province even after 70 hours of the incident. More than 300 rescue workers are racing against time to trace them as the communication system inside the mine has been damaged.
The owner Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd., a local company in Qixia, is facing criticism for failing to inform the local govt in time about the accident. The accident took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday when an explosion happened in the mine. The local government did not receive an accident report from the mining company until Monday evening as reported by state media.