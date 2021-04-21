Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2021 08:59:22      انڈین آواز

22 patients die in Nashik’s COVID hospital after oxygen tank leakage

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

At least 22 patients died in a COVID hospital in Nashik district of Maharashtra, due to lack of oxygen after an oxygen tank leak. State government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh to the kins of those who have lost their life in this incident.

The incident reported in municipal hospital and oxygen tank was operated by a private company. Nashik’s Guardian Minister Chagan Bhujbal said that 157 COVID patients were admitted in the hospital. Out of which 131 were on oxygen support and 15 were on ventilators.

Out of total patients, 63 were critical. He added that leakage in the oxygen tank was reported at around 12.30 pm today. Fire brigade employees and other staff tried to correct the fault. Later the fault was repaired by the technicians of the company who maintains the oxygen tank. Meanwhile, some of these patients were shifted to another hospital and an alternate arrangement for oxygen was done. But till then 22 have lost their lives out of which 11 were women.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked all the hospitals to check oxygen support systems. He has ordered a high level enquiry and clarified that those who found guilty will not be spared. Mr. Thackeray has also expressed grief over the loss of life in this incident. He said that the whole state is in grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have condoled the loss of lives at the Nashik hospital. Terming the incident as heart wrenching, Mr Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, he is distressed to hear the news of the accident. He expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also expressed his condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wished speedy recovery to the affected persons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: Planned and systematic training camps are showing results: Midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,21 April Attacking midfielder Nilakanta Sharma feels that planned and systema ...

Boxers; 7 women among 8 Indian pugilists in finals at AIBA Youth World Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 April: It was Indian women's day at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championshi ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz