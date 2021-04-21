22 patients die in Nashik’s COVID hospital after oxygen tank leakage

AGENCIES

At least 22 patients died in a COVID hospital in Nashik district of Maharashtra, due to lack of oxygen after an oxygen tank leak. State government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh to the kins of those who have lost their life in this incident.

The incident reported in municipal hospital and oxygen tank was operated by a private company. Nashik’s Guardian Minister Chagan Bhujbal said that 157 COVID patients were admitted in the hospital. Out of which 131 were on oxygen support and 15 were on ventilators.

Out of total patients, 63 were critical. He added that leakage in the oxygen tank was reported at around 12.30 pm today. Fire brigade employees and other staff tried to correct the fault. Later the fault was repaired by the technicians of the company who maintains the oxygen tank. Meanwhile, some of these patients were shifted to another hospital and an alternate arrangement for oxygen was done. But till then 22 have lost their lives out of which 11 were women.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked all the hospitals to check oxygen support systems. He has ordered a high level enquiry and clarified that those who found guilty will not be spared. Mr. Thackeray has also expressed grief over the loss of life in this incident. He said that the whole state is in grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have condoled the loss of lives at the Nashik hospital. Terming the incident as heart wrenching, Mr Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, he is distressed to hear the news of the accident. He expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also expressed his condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wished speedy recovery to the affected persons.