FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2022 01:59:48      انڈین آواز

Easter being celebrated across the globe

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Easter is being celebrated across the globe today. It signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death at Calvary on Good Friday. The resurrection was announced at the stroke of midnight at churches and special prayers were held on the occasion.

Reports of Easter celebrations have been received from different parts of the country and abroad. Special mass are being held at churches to mark the day.

President, Vice President greet people on eve of Easter

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people of the nation, especially from Christian community, living in India and abroad on the eve of Easter.

In a message on Saturday, Mr. Kovind said, Easter inspires all people to follow the path of love, sacrifice and forgiveness. He urged people to learn from the life of Jesus Christ and work together for the betterment of entire humanity. The President wished that this festival would re-instil the sense of unity among people and reinforce their commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Easter reminds the people that love is stronger than hatred and that virtue will always win over evil. He urged the people to celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. The Vice President expressed hope that this day will bring peace and harmony in the lives of all.

PM greets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Easter. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, we recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. He wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in the society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart