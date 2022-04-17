Easter being celebrated across the globe

Easter is being celebrated across the globe today. It signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death at Calvary on Good Friday. The resurrection was announced at the stroke of midnight at churches and special prayers were held on the occasion.

Reports of Easter celebrations have been received from different parts of the country and abroad. Special mass are being held at churches to mark the day.

President, Vice President greet people on eve of Easter

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people of the nation, especially from Christian community, living in India and abroad on the eve of Easter.

In a message on Saturday, Mr. Kovind said, Easter inspires all people to follow the path of love, sacrifice and forgiveness. He urged people to learn from the life of Jesus Christ and work together for the betterment of entire humanity. The President wished that this festival would re-instil the sense of unity among people and reinforce their commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Easter reminds the people that love is stronger than hatred and that virtue will always win over evil. He urged the people to celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. The Vice President expressed hope that this day will bring peace and harmony in the lives of all.

PM greets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Easter. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, we recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. He wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in the society.