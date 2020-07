AMN

21 new cases of COVID 19 were reported this morning taking the total number of active cases to 416 in Meghalaya.

The State also witnessed recovery of 18 COVID 19 patients out of which 14 are BSF personnel. So far 70 COVID 19 patients have recovered in Meghalaya and informed the Directorate of Health Services. With a total of 490 cases, 416 are active, 70 have recovered and four have died.