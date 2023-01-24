इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2023 01:42:27      انڈین آواز
21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar named after Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The Prime Minister attended the event, in Port Blair via videoconferencing. He also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji.

The memorial will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep in Port Blair. The memorial will consist of Netaji’s Museum, Heritage trail, ropeway connected to Port Blair and a children’s park.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that, a new history is being written today, as the nation celebrates Parakram Diwas marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Mr. Modi said that the coming generations will remember this history and be inspired by it.

The Prime Minister said that the government recognised the great valour and supreme sacrifices of India’s brave soldiers, for whom nation first is the only motto. The naming of islands has deep messages like Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, eternity of sacrifices made by Indian soldiers and the great valour of the Indian Army.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to name islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees will ensure they are remembered forever.  Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also present at the event.

