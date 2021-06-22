21 cases of Delta plus varient detected in Maharashtra

AMN

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that 21 cases of Delta plus varient detected in the state. Addressing to the people of the state via video conferencing yesterday, Tope informed that of these cases nine are from Ratnagiri, seven from Jalgaon, two from Mumbai and one each from Thane, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

Mr. Tope informed that Maharashtra government took a decision on genome sequencing and accordingly 100 samples were collected from each district of the state since May 15. He added over 7,500 samples were collected till date. Mr. Tope confirmed that 21 cases of delta plus varient were detected from the collected samples.