206th SESSION OF THE GOVERNING COUNCIL OF IPU CONCLUDES

New Delhi

The Governing Council of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva resumed the Third day of its 206th Session in Virtual mode on 3 November, 2020.

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Mr Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha and consisting of Smt. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, MP, Lok Sabha and Mr Swapan Dasgupta, MP, Rajya Sabha, attended the meeting.

The Secretary General, Lok Sabha Smt. Snehlata Srivastava also attended the virtual meeting.

At the outset, Mr. Duarte Pacheco, the newly elected President of IPU delivered the acceptance speech and reiterated his vision to the IPU member Parliaments during his election canvassing.

Thereafter, the Chairperson of the Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians presented the Report on Human Rights of Parliamentarians. The recommendations made by the Chair with regard to the violations of Human Rights of Parliamentarians in the IPU Member nations were taken note of.

The Council later advised the Committee to follow up the cases and apprise on the developments thereon.

The Governing Council also approved the list of the future IPU events. The Governing Council members also considered the situation in Mali and taking into account the positive developments related to restoration of democracy recommended the continuation of the Membership of Mali in IPU as a support to the pro democratic initiatives.

With all the agenda items being discussed; the Acting President of IPU announced the closure of the 206th Session of the Governing Council of IPU.