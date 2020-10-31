Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th
Joe Biden leading over Trump in US presidential election
Aarogya Setu App developed in most transparent manner, says Govt
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
COVID-19 recovery rate reaches close to 91%
31 Oct 2020 11:43:25

206th Session of Governing Council of the IPU to be held from 1st to 4th November

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 206th Session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU will be held from 1st to 4th November this year. It will be an Extraordinary Virtual Session, which is being organised in place of a full-fledged in-person Statutory Assembly of IPU due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The agenda of the Virtual Session includes the election of the new President of IPU through remote electronic secret ballot since the outgoing President of IPU Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron (MP, Mexico) had completed her term on 19th of this month. The term of the new President of IPU will be from 2020 to 2023.

An Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and consisting of Lok Sabha MP Poonamben Maadam and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta will participate in the Virtual Session and cast their votes.

There are four candidates in the fray for the post of IPU President. They are Duarte Pacheco from Portugal, Muhammad Sanjrani from Pakistan, Akmal Saidov from Uzbekistan and Salma Ataullahjan from Canada.

I’m back on the course ,close to playing my best golf: Anirban Lahiri

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Putting behind dismal 2019-20 PGA Tour season, ace golfer Anirban Lahiri feel ...

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

کشمیر سے متعلق سعودی عرب کے نقشے پر بھارت کا شدید اعتراض

AMN بھارت نے کشمیر کے نقشے سے متعلق سعودی عرب سے اپنا سخت احت ...

وزیر اعظم نے گجرات میں سردار پٹیل زولوجیکل پارک اور آروگیہ وَن کا افتتاح کیا

  وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے کیوڈیا نے سردار پٹیل زولوجیک ...

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

بھارت اور امریکہ نے نئی دلّی میں آج تیسرے دو طرفہ دو جمعدو وز ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

