FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2022 10:18:29      انڈین آواز

2023 will be tougher with increased risk of recession: IMF Chief

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has said the world economy is facing multiple challenges at present like higher inflation, the tragedy of war that is giving commodity price shocks, and a cost-of-living crisis amid slowing growth.

She wrote in a blog that as G20 ministers and central bank governors gather in Bali this week, they face a global economic outlook that has darkened significantly. Inflation is higher than expected and has broadened beyond food and energy prices, and this has prompted major central banks to announce further monetary tightening-which is necessary but will weigh on the recovery, the IMF chief added. It is going to be a tough 2022 and possibly an even tougher 2023, with an increased risk of recession, the IMF chief said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Egypt’s Seif Ahmed appointed as Acting President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday appointed Egypt's Seif Ahmed as it ...

‘Our target is to win the Gold medal at the CWG:  Hockey Team defender Surender Kumar

Harpal Singh Bedi The Commonwealth Men's Hockey gold has eluded India so far and to win this elusive yello ...

“Goal is to see the tricolor flying high”, Prime Minister Modi to CWG bound athletes

By Harpal Singh Bedi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the Indian contingent for Commonwealt ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart