2023 Swiss Open badminton tournament to start in Basel

The 2023 Swiss Open badminton tournament will start in Basel, Switzerland today. The tournament will be played till 26 of this month. Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against local wildcard Jenjira Stadelmann. Sindhu could face Saina Nehwal in the second round if the latter manages to get past Thai shuttler Lalinrat Chaiwan in her tournament opener. In men’s singles, H S Prannoy will face China’s Shi Yu Qi in his opening-round fixture. While, Lakshya Sen takes on Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong and former silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will be up against China’s Weng Hong Yang in their first-round matches.
The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 100, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300. One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

