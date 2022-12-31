FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2022 10:06:25      انڈین آواز

2022 Year of mixed fortune for Indian Hockey

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi 

It turned out to be year of mixed fortune for Indian  men and  Women’s hockey  teams  at the International level

 Women hockey team showcased  their potential  by  finishing third in their debut Hockey Pro League 2021/22 season,winning a  Bronze at Commonwealth Games and closing the year by  lifting  the inaugural edition of FIH Nations Cup . 

 “After two years of very limited hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were really fortunate that we got to play a lot of exciting tournaments this year. It was an action-packed 2022, and I believe we made the most of it. We focused on playing good hockey and that really helped us grow from strength to strength.” said  skipper  Savita ,

 Men’s Team bagged  the Bronze medal at the Asia Cup in Jakarta with a new set of players ,this was followed by the FIH Hockey 5s title and Silver Medal at the  Commonwealth Games. They also finished third in the Hockey Pro League 2021/22 season. 

“We did well, we played good hockey this year, but I believe we can do better than this. Overall, the year was full of positives. There were a lot of learnings involved, and we have a good momentum that will help us at the  World Cup in  Bhubaneswar – Rourkela next month,” said  skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

Experienced forward Vandana Katariya was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award, while defender Deep Grace Ekka received the Arjuna Award for their contributions to the  Women’s Hockey . Both  Men’s and Women’s Team bagged as many as five awards at the FIH  Star Awards 2022- Savita (FIH Goalkeeper of The Year), Janneke Schopman (FIH Coach of the Year) Harmanpreet (FIH Player of the Year), PR Sreejesh (FIH Goalkeeper of The Year) and Graham Reid (FIH Coach of the Year).

One of the biggest highlights was the  Women’s Team winning the inaugural edition of the Nations Cup held in Valencia earlier this month. The Savita-led quad remained unbeaten in the tournament. They topped Pool B, edged past Ireland 2-1 in shootout in the Semi-Final before beating hosts Spain 1-0 in a thrilling Final to clinch the title. The win secured India  a place at the 2023-24   Pro League.

 “It’s a great feeling to secure a place in the next season of the FIH Pro League. Our goals for 2023 remain the same, we want to keep improving and doing better each and every day. We have the Asian Games scheduled next year, and the ultimate goal will be to win a Gold medal to secure a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.”opined Savita

Meanwhile, the  Men’s team, who are gearing up for the  World Cup , started their new season of the Pro League on a positive note. They beat New Zealand 4-3 and 7-4 and registered a 2 – 2 (3 – 1 SO) win and a 2-3 loss against Spain in their opening set of matches which were held in Bhubaneswar in October. 

They also travelled to Australia for a five-match test series against the World No.1 as part of their preparations for the World Cup. 

Harmanpreet, who will lead India at the upcoming World Cup said, “Our immediate target is to do well and start the new year with a podium finish at World Cup. We are given one more opportunity to play the prestigious event on our home soil, and we will give our absolute best to make our country proud by finishing on the podium.”

“The World Cup will set the tone for the whole year. We have the Asian Games lined up, and our target for that is to win a Gold medal as it will ensure we secure a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Pro League matches will play a vital role in our preparations for the Asian Games,” he added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart