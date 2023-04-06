इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 09:40:46      انڈین آواز
2022 was full of misery and fear for the people of Balochistan: Human Rights Council

In Balochistan, a drastic rise in enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing was recorded throughout the year. According to the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), the year 2022 was full of misery and fear for the people of Balochistan as the Pakistani government and military continued to abuse human rights in a multitude of ways.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan is a non-profit group based in Balochistan, Sweden and France. The group works to shed light on the human rights situation in Balochistan.

According to HRCB, the worsening plight of families of enforced disappearances continued as the bodies of their loved ones continued to appear in desolated areas despite continuous protests and demonstrations and assurances from the government. The cruel onslaught against religious minorities continues while the state remains a silent spectator without taking action to curb terrorism. It further said that the vicious crackdowns against dissenting voices in Gwadar, Kech, Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta and framing them in fake cases turned Balochistan into a much darker and more unstable place.

