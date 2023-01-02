2022 was full of achievements for University of Delhi, says VC Prof. Yogesh Singh

Promotion of 5398 teachers, new recruitment of 838 teachers and 249 non-teaching personnel took place in 2022

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh today said that in 2022 the country has completed 75 years of its independence and the University of Delhi has completed 100 years of its establishment. He said that 2022 was an important year in many ways. During this year, many goals have been achieved and many good things have happened in the campus.

The Vice Chancellor said that all this happened because we all worked well together. He informed that in the last year the university has signed 18 MoUs with foreign universities. The H-index of the university has increased from 230-250. There has been an increase of 9% in research papers in the Scopus index journal.

On the occasion of the first working day of the new year, an interaction program was organized at the University. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, while wishing a New Year, patted his team for their commendable performance in the year 2022. Presenting the figures, Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in the year 2022, 5398 teachers have been promoted by the university. Apart from these, new recruitments of 838 teachers and 249 non-teaching personnel were also done in the last year.

Expressing gratitude to the members of all the committees of the University including the Government of India for these achievements, he also extended hearty congratulations to all. On this occasion, while discussing in detail the achievements of the year 2022, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh also emphasized setting targets for the year 2023. In this program organized on the lawns of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Viceregal Lodge, Dean of Colleges Prof. Balram Pani, Director of SOL Prof. Payal Mago, Proctor Prof. Rajni Abbi, Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta, Dean Students’ Welfare Prof. Pankaj Arora, and PRO Anoop Lather along with all members of their teams, Principals of various colleges and many officers of the University were present.

5302 promotions in colleges and 96 promotions in the University

Giving the information, VC Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in the year 2022, a total of 5302 promotions were done in various colleges, in which 3643 assistant professors, 1249 associate professors, and 410 professors were promoted. There were 96 promotions in the University of which 42 assistant professors, 16 associate professors, 15 professors, and 23 senior professors were promoted.

838 teachers were also recruited in colleges and the University

Giving further information, the Vice-Chancellor said that in the year 2022, a total of 719 new appointments including 712 Assistant Professors and 07 Principals/Directors were made in various colleges. Similarly, a total of 119 teaching posts including 102 Assistant Professors, 13 Associate Professors, 02 Professors, and 02 Principals/Directors (UCMS, ACBR) were recruited in the University, which is a total of 838 new recruitments.

If new recruitments are talked about according to colleges, then 33 in Daulat Ram College, 58 in Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, 88 in Deshbandhu College, 15 in Dyal Singh College, 44 in Dyal Singh (Evening) College, 86 in Hansraj College, 75 in Kirori Mal College, 79 in Laxmibai College for Women, 06 in Miranda House College, 07 in PGDAV College, 47 in Ramjas College, 09 in Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, 23 in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, 43 in Sri Venkateswara College, 22 in Swami Shraddhanand College, 67 in University College of Medical Science and 10 in Zakir Hussain College for new regular teaching posts recruitments have been done in the year 2022.

Recruitment continues for non-teaching posts as well

Giving further information, the Vice-Chancellor said that in the year 2022, 82 new recruitments and 249 promotions were also done by the University on non-teaching posts, under which 35 new recruitments and 195 promotions were done in various colleges and 47 (compensation) recruitments and 54 promotions in the University. Apart from these, 480 MACP cases in various colleges and 41 in the University were also approved.

New academic programs also started in 2022

Many new academic programs were also started by Delhi University in the year 2022. The Vice Chancellor informed that five-year LLB, Competency Enhancement Scheme, Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme, MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA, BBA, BMS, BLIS, and MLIS in SOL and many new courses in Medicine including MSc (Respiratory Therapy), DM (Medical Gastroenterology), MDS, DM, and MD have been started.

The era of new constructions will continue in 2023

The year 2023 is also going to be very good for the University of Delhi. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in the new year, Rs 330 crore for the new building of IOE, Rs 289.61 crore for the IOE hostel, Rs 87 crore for the construction of the computer center and Rs 110 crore for the expansion of the library will be spent. In this series, Rs. 195 crore for the Faculty of Technology, Rs. 201 crore for the construction of two new academic blocks of Delhi School of Economics, Rs. 161 crore for the construction of a new Girls Hostel in Dhaka, Rs. 226 crore for the construction of University campus in SurajmalVihar and the construction of educational block in Dwarka with Rs. 95 crores is also expected to start along with many new construction works from March to June in the year 2023. The Vice-Chancellor informed that renovation and value addition works at various places will also be completed in this year for a cost of Rs 29.4 crore.