2022 declared as ASEAN-India Friendship year

AMN / WEB DESK

The year 2022 has been declared as the ASEAN-India Friendship year, as ASEAN and India commemorate 30 years of partnership. A series of events has been planned to celebrate the occasion throughout the year. As a part of this programme, Indian media delegation is on a visit to Singapore and Cambodia under the ASEAN-INDIA Media exchange programme from 8th November to 13th November.

On the first leg of the visit the delegation visited the Singapore-India Chambers of Commerce and Industries (SICCI) and had an exchange of thoughts on topics such as India-Singapore relations with a specific focus on business-friendly policies and the expectations of business community in Singapore from India. The delegation also called on the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Mr. P. Kumaran and got a detailed understanding about how the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has shown its resilience and both sides look forward to further strengthening this important relationship.

The delegation interacted with the officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Communication & Information of Singapore to understand the media landscape in Singapore and the kind of challenges Singapore government faces in timely communicating the correct perspective of people friendly policies to their citizens. After the first leg of visit, the delegation has reached Cambodia.

As a precursor to the visit of the Vice President of India to Cambodia for the ASEAN Summit, the delegation visited the Angkor Vat and Ta Prohm temple complexes and witnessed the prominent role played by the Government of India and the Archaeological Survey of India in restoring these UNESCO World Heritage sites there. Vice President would be inaugurating the newly restored portions of the Ta Prohm temple complex during the visit.