2001 Parliament attack: Prez, VP, PM led Nation to pay homage to Braveheart who lost lives

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists stormed inside the Parliament complex and opened fire indiscriminately.

Andalib Akhter /NEW DELHI

President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led that nation to pay tributes to those who died in the 2001 Parliament attack. Fourteen people, including security forces personnel and a civilian, had lost their lives in the attack.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack in 2001. In a tweet, President Murmu said, the nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. She said the nation will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes at the Parliament complex to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to those who were martyred during the 2001 Parliament attack. In a message, Mr Modi said that the country will never forget their service, bravery and sacrifice.

I join the nation in paying respects to the brave martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack who laid their lives defending our Temple of Democracy. Their courage, resilience and sacrifice in the face of such adversity will forever be remembered. pic.twitter.com/khgYnM1qL3 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 13, 2022

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other Ministers and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to martyrs.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has paid tributes to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives while protecting Parliament during the dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001. In a message, Mr. Rijiju said, their supreme sacrifice and bravery will never be forgotten. The Minister also remembered former Defence Minister and former CM of Goa, late Manohar Parrikar on his Birth Anniversary today. He said Mr. Parrikar was the epitome of simplicity, honesty and a visionary statesman with exceptional commitment to the nation