FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Dec 2022 02:39:54      انڈین آواز

2001 Parliament attack: Prez, VP, PM led Nation to pay homage to Braveheart who lost lives

Leave a comment
Published On: By

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists stormed inside the Parliament complex and opened fire indiscriminately.

Image

Andalib Akhter /NEW DELHI

President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led that nation to pay tributes to those who died in the 2001 Parliament attack. Fourteen people, including security forces personnel and a civilian, had lost their lives in the attack.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack in 2001. In a tweet, President Murmu said, the nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. She said the nation will always remain grateful to the bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tributes at the Parliament complex to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to those who were martyred during the 2001 Parliament attack. In a message, Mr Modi said that the country will never forget their service, bravery and sacrifice.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other Ministers and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to martyrs.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has paid tributes to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives while protecting Parliament during the dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001. In a message, Mr. Rijiju said, their supreme sacrifice and bravery will never be forgotten. The Minister also remembered former Defence Minister and former CM of Goa, late Manohar Parrikar on his Birth Anniversary today. He said Mr. Parrikar was the epitome of simplicity, honesty and a visionary statesman with exceptional commitment to the nation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart