200 students take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha Painting Competition at DPS, Nacharam, Hyderabad

AMN

About 200 students have taken part in the Pariksha Pe Charcha Painting Competition held at Delhi Public School, Nacharam in Hyderabad today.

The competition has been held across the country on a grand scale. The themes for the painting competition ranged from topics like ‘Our Heritage, Our Pride, ‘My Inspiration-Nation Builders and Patriotism.

Students of classes V to IX from DPS Nacharam, DPS Mahendra Hills, DPS Nadergul and Pallavi group of schools took part in the exciting painting competition.

Principal of DPS Nacharam and nodal officer of the Pariksha Pe Charcha Sunitha Rao has given a motivational speech on the occasion