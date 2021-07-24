20 terrorists killed in airstrikes on Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

20 terrorists were killed in Afghanistan as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts and positions in Ghazi Abad district of eastern Kunar. Afghan Army said that eight terrorists suffered injuries in the air raids over the period yesterday.

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan.